Allu Arjun Unveils Release Date Of Pushpa Song

Mumbai: Telugu superstar Allu Arjun on Monday unveiled the first song from his forthcoming film Pushpa will probably be launched on August 13.

The actor made announcement on the occassion of composer Devi Sri Prashad’s 42nd birthday today. He wrote: “Happy birthday my dear friend @ThisIsDSP. Can’t wait for the world to witness the fantastic album you have composed for #Pushpa, and fall in love with you and your music yet again. Keep entertaining us with your magic.”

The song will be released in five languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi. It has also been sung by five different musicians from across the country.

Pushpa marks Allu Arjun’s third collaboration with director Sukumar, who helmed the actor’s Arya and Arya 2. The success of these films played a significant role in cementing Allu Arjun’s popularity during the early days of his career.

The shooting of Pushpa is currently underway in Hyderabad. Malayalam star Fahadh Fassil is said to be playing the main antagonist in the film, which will be released in two parts. The movie also stars Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead.