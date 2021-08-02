Covaxin Effective Against Delta Plus Variant: ICMR

Hyderabad: The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Monday claimed that it’s Covaxin is effective against the Delta plus variant of Covid-19.

The study states: The sera of individuals who were fully immunized (with 2 doses) didn’t show significant fold-reduction in the NAb titer against Delta, Delta AY.1 and B.1.617.3.

“A significant increase in the NAb titer against B.1 variant in recovered cases with vaccination and breakthrough cases was observed compared to the Covid-19 native vaccines. Similarly, a significant increase in NAb titer was also observed among these two groups against Delta, Delta AY.1 and B.1.617.3 variants.”

“This demonstrates the possible role of memory cells in immune boosting with post-infection or infection after immunization. The comparative analysis of all the groups revealed that the B.1.617.3 variant seems to be less susceptible to neutralization followed by Delta AY.1 and Delta variants,” ICMR said.

The study on efficacy analysis further establishes Covaxin to be 93.4 per cent effective against severe symptomatic Covid-19 cases and 63.6 per cent protection against asymptomatic Covid-19.

Covaxin is developed by the Bharat Biotech in collaboration with ICMR and National Institute of Pune. And along with other two vaccines — Covishield and Russia’s Sputnik — Covaxin has formed the trio for India’s massive vaccination drive against the virus.