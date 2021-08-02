STF Seizes 3 Kg Pangolin Scales, Two Held

Bhubaneswar: The Special Task Force (STF) of the Odisha Crime Branch has seized 3 kg of pangolin scales and arrested two persons in connection with the case. The accused have been identified as Manibhadra Samal and Choudhury Singh.

Acting on reliable input about a deal of sale of Pangolin scales by wildlife smugglers today, the STF team along with the help of Balasore Forest Division conducted a raid near Natapada village under Berhampur PS in Balasore district. During the raid, 3 kg pangolin scales and other incriminating materials were seized from the possession of the accused persons.

“The accused persons could not produce any valid authority in support of the possession of pangolin scales, for which they have been detained and handed over to forest officials for necessary legal action at their end,” said the Odisha Police in a press release.

“During last one year, Special drive against the wildlife criminals/poachers have been launched, STF has seized as many as 15 leopard skin, 09 elephant tusk, 02 deer skin, 03 live pangolin and 13 kg pangolin scales and arrested 29 wildlife criminals.

STF is the specialised wing of Odisha Police to curb the organised crime in the State. Wildlife crimes remain one of the focus area of STF and STF will continue its drive against the wildlife crime and criminals,” the release mentioned.