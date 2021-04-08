Wishes Pour In On Allu Arjun’s Birthday

Chennai: Telugu superstar Allu Arjun turns 38 today.His social media filled with wishes from fans friends and colleagues in the film industry. Kajal Aggarwal, Raashi Khanna, Rakul Preet, Ravi Teja, and several other Tollywood celebrities took to Twitter to wish the Ala Vaikuntapurramloo star on his birthday.

Here are some tweets:

Kajal Aggarwal, took to Twitter to share a throwback photo and wished him. Sharing the photo, Kajal wrote, “Happiest birthday bugsy! Have a fabulous day and year ahead. @alluarjun #HBDAlluArjun (sic).”

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja conveyed his birthday wishes to Allu Arjun in a social media post. He wrote, “Happy birthday @alluarjun! Wishing you all the good luck, happiness and success. #Pushpa teaser looks intense. Looking forward (sic).”

Rakul wrote, Happppy happppy bdayyyy my fav @alluarjun wishing you the best of everything! Keep shining keep rocking

The actor is popularly known for his electrifying dance moves, charismatic screen presence, and unbeatable swag. He kickstarted his journey with Gangotri in 2003 and has given several blockbusters in his career span of 18 years. He will be next seen in Sukumar’s rustic actioner Pushpa featuring Malayalam Superstar Fahadh Faasil as the antagonist.