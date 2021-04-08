Karnataka RTC Workers Strike Enters 2nd Day

Bengaluru: Commuters saw a nightmare on streets across Karnataka, including the IT capital Bengaluru as drivers and conductors of road transport corporations continued their indefinite strike on wage related issues for the second consecutive day on Thursday.

With the majority of the employees belonging to all the four transport corporations not attending duty, buses continued to remain mostly off roads across the state including Bengaluru, affecting daily commuters.

Passengers travelling to and from distant areas and office-goers were the most affected.

However, the government has tried to make alternate arrangements by roping in private transport operators.

Private buses, mini buses, maxi cabs and other passenger transport vehicles were seen operating in different parts of the city and the state, coming to the rescue of stranded passengers.