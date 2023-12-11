All BTS members join V and RM for pics ahead of their military enlistment

Seoul: Singers RM and V from the famous K-pop group BTS have officially started their mandatory military service in accordance with South Korean law.

New photos of Kim Namjoon aka RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V (Kim Taehyung) and Jungkook ahead of V and RM’s enlistment on Monday have surfaced online.

BTS’ account on X (formerly Twitter), shared the group photos and wrote in Korean, “Have a nice trip (purple heart emoji). Fighting (purple heart emoji).” Amid the temporary farewell to the seven-member group’s leader, RM, and vocalist V in front of their boot camp in the central city of Nonsan, all the members of BTS posed for a couple of group photos.

BTS member Jin also shared a cute photo of himself with RM and V ahead of their military enlistment. He wrote in his Instagram caption in Korean, “Don’t get hurt and drive safely my babies.”

On Monday, the duo was accompanied by other members of BTS, including Jimin and Jungkook, who will start their military service on Tuesday, and the three others, who were given a day off from military duty, Yonhap news agency reported.

Before beginning their military duties, RM (Namjoon) and V (Kim) took a moment to express their feelings in a heartfelt letter to their devoted fanbase, known as the ARMY.