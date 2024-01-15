ALERT! FASTags without KYC link to be deactivated after Jan 31

New Delhi: National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has taken the ‘One Vehicle, One FASTag’ initiative that aims to discourage user behavior of using single FASTag for multiple vehicles or linking multiple FASTags to a particular vehicle.

The move is taken with an aim to enhance efficiency of the Electronic Toll Collection system and provide seamless movement at the Toll Plazas, the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways said on Monday.

NHAI is also encouraging FASTag users to complete the ‘Know Your Customer’ (KYC) process of their latest FASTag by updating KYC as per RBI guidelines. FASTags with valid balance but with incomplete KYC will get deactivated/blacklisted by banks post 31st January 2024.

“Only the latest FASTag account shall remain active as previous tags will be deactivated or blacklisted after 31st January 2024,” it said.

Users must ensure that KYC of their latest FASTag is completed. FASTag users must also comply with ‘One Vehicle, One FASTag’ and discard all the earlier issued FASTags through their respective banks, the ministry has instructed.

The NHAI has taken this initiative after the recent reports of multiple FASTags being issued for a particular vehicle and FASTags being issued without KYC in violation of RBI’s mandate.

Apart from this, FASTags are sometimes deliberately not fixed on the windscreen of the vehicle, resulting in unnecessary delays at the toll plazas and causing inconvenience to fellow National Highway users.