Netizens Hail Trailer Of Siddharth Anand’s ‘Fighter’! Say, “Pure Goosebumps”

Finally, after a long wait, the power-packed trailer of Siddharth Anand’s directorial Fighter has been released and has started to make waves everywhere. Well-packed with adrenaline-pumping action sequences, the crackling chemistry of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, and powerful BGM, the trailer has guaranteed a perfect start to 2024 with the celebration of 75th Republic Day. In no time, the trailer has started a conversation over social media, where netizens are praising the trailer and expressing their excitement to witness India’s Biggest aerial action film on 25th January 2024.

From praising the VFX, Dialogue, Storyline, Background score, and Hrithik’s stunning avatar, here is how netizens reacted on their social media.

“In the jungle of action films, Hrithik Roshan reigns as the undisputed lion! Brace yourself for the adrenaline-packed #FighterTrailer – where every roar is a testament to action cinema royalty!

#FighterTrailer”

“#FighterTrailer is the best trailer I’ve seen 4 a Bollywood movie in recent times. VFX, Dialogue, Storyline, Background score, everything is pure goosebumps, & when @iHrithik says Indian Occupied Pakistan, JAI HIND! Can’t wait to experience it on IMAX 3D!”

“India occupied Pakistan” fabulous dialogue #FighterTrailer is fabulous and a mixture of exceptional visuals, country-loving patriotic emotions, and yes @iHrithik’s acting masterclass. #FighterOn25thJan @deepikapadukone @AnilKapoor”

“You know like how some movies are made for the big screen and after watching the fighter movie trailer I can surely say that this is one of those movies

#FighterTrailer

#Fighter

#HrithikRoshan𓃵

#DeepikaPadukone”

