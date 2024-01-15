Rain likely in several districts of Odisha for two days

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday predicted light rain in several parts of Odisha from January 17, 2024. As per the IMD, light rain is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Bargarh, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Keonjhar, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Mayurbhanj on January 17.

Likewise, on January 18, there will be light rainfall in the districts of Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Deogarh, Mayurbhanj, Angul, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Balasore, and Bhadrak. It is important to note that this forecast will continue to be accurate until January 19 at 8 am.

Weather Forecast

Day 1 (Valid upto 0830 hrs IST of 16.01.2024)

Yellow Warning: Dense fog likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Sundargarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Khurda, Puri, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Bolangir, Koraput.

Day 2 (Valid from 0830 hrs IST of 16.01.2024 to 0830 hrs IST of 17.01.2024)

Dry weather very likely to prevail over the districts of Odisha

Day 3 (Valid from 0830 hrs IST of 17.01.2024 to 0830 hrs IST of 18.01.2024)

Light rain very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Bargarh, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Keonjhar, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Mayurbhanj

Day 4 (Valid from 0830 hrs IST of 18.01.2024 to 0830 hrs IST of 19.01.2024)

Light rain very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Deogarh, Mayurbhanj, Angul, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Balasore, Bhadrak.