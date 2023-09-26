Akshay Kumar and Bpraak team up again to create a heartfelt anthem for ‘Mission Raniganj’

Pooja Entertainment’s upcoming rescue thriller, ‘Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue’, headlining Akshay Kumar has been generating buzz since the release of its captivating poster, impactful teaser, and first song.

The filmmakers have enlisted the talents of renowned composer Arko Pravo Mukherjee, BPraak, and Akshay Kumar – the creative force behind the emotional and patriotic hit ‘Teri Mitti ’ from ‘Kesari’ to compose and lend his voice to the film’s anthem “Jeetenge”.

What makes this collaboration even more significant is the thematic connection between ‘Kesari’ and ‘Mission Raniganj’. Both films delve into themes of inspiration and real-life success stories. It’s safe to say that the anthem of ‘Mission Raniganj’ promises to be a soul-stirring and heartfelt musical tribute to the heroic tale it accompanies. The music of the film in is jjust music and the first song Jalsa has caught on strongly in north and in Punjab

Touted as the rescue thriller, ‘Mission Raniganj’ has already piqued the interest of cinephiles and Akshay Kumar’s fans alike. The recently unveiled trailer showcases the actor in an entirely new avatar, giving a high-octane, edge-of-the-seat cinematic experience.

Scheduled for release on October 6th, 2023, the film draws inspiration from a real-life incident at the Raniganj Coalfield and pays homage to the heroic efforts of Late Shri Jaswant Singh Gill, portrayed by Akshay Kumar. Gill’s leadership during Bharat’s coal mine rescue mission in November 1989 remains an iconic and successful rescue mission, defying all odds.

Jaswant Singh Gill played a pivotal role in rescuing all the trapped miners from a flooded coal mine in Raniganj. His valiant efforts during this critical operation serve as a testament to human resilience, determination, and engineering ingenuity, which ‘Mission Raniganj’ aims to commemorate on the big screen.

The film boasts an ensemble cast that includes the likes of Parineeti Chopra, Kumud Mishra, Pavan Malhotra, Ravi Kishan, Varun Badola, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Rajesh Sharma, Virendra Saxena, Shishir Sharma, Ananth Mahadevan, Jameel Khan, Sudhir Pandey, Bachan Pachera, Mukesh Bhatt, and Omkar Das Manikpuri.

Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Ajay Kapoor, the film directed by Tinu Suresh Desai and music on Jjust Music, promises to bring to life the coal mine accident that shook not only the nation but also the world. The relentless dedication of the rescue team, led by Jaswant Singh Gill, will hit theaters on October 6th, 2023, offering audiences an unforgettable cinematic experience.