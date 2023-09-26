European Roller: The Guest from Europe!

The European Roller (Coracias garrulus ) is the only member of the roller family of birds to breed in Europe. Its overall range extends into the Middle East, Central Asia, and Morocco.

The European roller is found in a wide variety of habitats, avoiding only treeless plains. It winters primarily in dry wooded savanna and bushy plains, where it typically nests in tree holes.

European rollers are medium-sized birds known for their aerial acrobatics during courtship or territorial flights. They have brightly colored plumage and a hooked bill. European rollers are striking in their strong direct flight, with the brilliant blue contrasting with black flight feathers. Males and females are similar, but the juvenile is a drabber version of the adult.

Do you like colorful birds? Then you will fall in love with birds like these European rollers. The European roller, Coracias garrulus, is one of 12 species of rollers across the world. This species is known for its bright-colored feathers, its highly acrobatic flight styles, and its crow-like harsh calls. They are also known for their great eyesight which helps them with their prey sighting skills. They find prey simply by sitting on tree branches or wires for long durations. This bird is one of the long-distance migratory species that usually lives in different parts of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Africa.

This Migratory bird was first time recorded in Yenkathala Grassland, Telangana, India.

These rare photographs have been clicked and contributed by K. Shiva Kumar, a professional Wildlife Storyteller (M.A in Journalism & Mass Communication, an alumnus of Central University Of Odisha, Koraput) from Hyderabad, Telangana. K. Shiva, is passionate about wildlife conservation. Through his work, he hopes to inspire greater appreciation for the wildlife that shares our planet and encourages conservation action.

Story Compiled By Yajati Keshari Rout