AirDrop Security Breach Puts Your Phone Number And E-Mail ID At Risk

New York: Apple has one more security concern and this time it could be serious for all its users. A new report claims the Chinese government has been able to bypass the security levels of AirDrop which gives them access to a person’s phone number and email ID.

The government has reportedly taken help from the Beijing institute which has managed to break AirDrop’s encryption giving them details about the person sending the files wirelessly and also their email address.

The worrying part about this development is that the police have used this trick to find multiple suspects, as reported by Bloomberg this week. AirDrop is Apple’s free-to-air file transfer tool that works across iPhones, iPads and Macs. You just have to identify and select the person to send a file, and once they accept the request, the content is sent to them in minutes, depending on the size of the file.

Apple has always prided itself on privacy, which has been evident with AirDrop as well but the new loophole used by the Chinese government could bring it to the attention of other countries as well.