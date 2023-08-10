New Delhi: Air India on Thursday unveiled a new brand identity and new aircraft livery as the airline plans to transform its fleet with a historic purchase of 470 new aircraft.

The Tata-group-owned airline said the new logo, ‘The Vista’, “captures the essence of bold new India, which marks a milestone in its Vihaan.AI transformation.”

As part of its logo, Air India retained the red and white colours, with a dash of purple. The new logo will be called ‘The Vista.’ The Airline also revealed its new tail design and theme song as part of the event. Tata Sons Chairman Chandrashekaran said that the logo signifies limitless possibilities and confidence.

“The new logo that you see here today… the vista signified by that historically used window (the peak of the golden window singnifies limitless possibilities, progress, confidence and all of it,” said Chandrasekaran.

“We are focusing on upgrading all Human Resource aspect… Our fleet requires a lot of work… While we have ordered a large number of aircraft… We have to refurbish and get our current fleet in acceptable level.. It is going to be a lot of hard work but the path is clear..We know where we want to be.. The new logo represents our bold vision,” he added.

“Colours, patterns, shapes and how they come together and what they represent matter, but our actions speak so much louder. We are in the midst of a total transformation to reimagine the role of India’s flagship airline”, Air India CEO Campbell Wilson said.