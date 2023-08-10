Lyra signs Janhvi Kapoor as their brand ambassador

Kolkata: Lyra is a sought-after women’s wear brand of Lux Industries Ltd. launched in the year 2012. In a very short span of time, Lyra has successfully established its foothold in the mid to premium segment. Lyra enjoys its position in the market due to its high brand recall for comfort, innovation, and a superior price-value proposition that no other player has ever been able to reach. Lyra, the womenswear brand, has a diversified product portfolio of women’s outerwear and innerwear, which includes leggings, lingerie, tops, t-shirts, activewear, and sleepwear.

In a recent strategic move, Janhvi Kapoor, the talented young actress, has been chosen to spearhead a new campaign “Always Ready for More…Anytime, Anywhere”that targets the vibrant and dynamic young crowd. The aim of this campaign is to position Lyra as a brand that empowers its consumers, enabling them to always be ready for more, anytime and anywhere.Janhvi’s journey as a confident woman who showcases all the different roles that a modern woman plays in her daily life has been brought out effectively through this campaign. From a girl next door to a corporate leader to a carefree dancer to a star performer, the film showcases interesting transitions of all her moods and weaves in Lyra’s varied range that can be worn on any occasion.

On her association with the brand, actor Janhvi Kapoorcommented, “Becoming the face of Lyra is a thrilling journey, where fashion becomes a statement of confidence and individuality. I am excited to personify the elegance and grace that the brand stands for. Shooting with the team was truly enjoyable, and I wholeheartedly hope for their continued success and even greater achievements in the future.”

Speaking on the campaign, Udit Todi, Executive Director, Lux Industries Limited, said,“Janhvi Kapoor embodies the modern, confident woman of today – someone who is unafraid to embrace her individuality. Just like our brand, she celebrates the power of self-expression through fashion. As our brand ambassador, Janhvi Kapoor will be a beacon of inspiration for women, showcasing that fashion is not just about clothing, but a form of self-assurance and empowerment.”

Lyra, the fastest growing brand of Lux Group, contributing around 15% to the top line, achieved a turnover of Rs. 350+ Cr in FY22, selling 1.8+ Cr. pieces. The Company has a dedicated focus on establishing a robust brand presence by elevating its investments in brand marketing. This allocation is projected to span from 6% to 8% of the company’s revenues, resulting in a sustainable double-digit growth.