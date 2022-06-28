Ailing Elephant Dies
Ailing Elephant Dies Despite Treatment

By Pragativadi News Service
Angul: An ailing elephant, which was undergoing treatment at Kusakhali forest of Satkosia in Angul district, died today.

Sources said that the elephant, aged around five years, was spotted near Jagannathpur and later found sick at Hiladoli area of ​​Pampas Forest.

After being alerted by the locals, forest department officials reached the spot and launched a frantic search. Subsequently, the elephant was traced and shifted to a camp for treatment.

The veterinary officers examined the animal and treatment was provided. However, the pachyderm passed away this morning.

