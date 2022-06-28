Pallonji Mistry, Chairman Of Shapoorji Pallonji Group, Passes Away; PM Modi, Others Mourn Demise

New Delhi: Pallonji Mistry, the chairman of Shapoorji Pallonji Group, breathed his last at his residence in Mumbai early this morning. He was 93.

Pallonji Mistry was the largest individual shareholder in the Tata Group with 8.4 per cent holding in the conglomerate.

Following Pallonji Mistry’s death, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and some other leaders took to Twitter to condole Mistry’s death.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said:

“Saddened by the passing away of Shri Pallonji Mistry. He made monumental contributions to the world of commerce and industry. My condolences to his family, friends and countless well-wishers. May his soul rest in peace.”

<>

Saddened by the passing away of Shri Pallonji Mistry. He made monumental contributions to the world of commerce and industry. My condolences to his family, friends and countless well-wishers. May his soul rest in peace. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 28, 2022

</>

<>

Shapoorji Pallonji Group Chairman Sh Pallonji Mistry Ji was a pioneer of his industry and passionate about the projects he undertook spanning decades. Saddened to hear about his passing away. I express my condolences to his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/uuvVayPpJ7 — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) June 28, 2022

</>

Mistry was conferred with Padma Bhushan, the country’s third-highest civilian award, for his contribution as an industrialist.