Rupee Hits Record Low On Higher Global Crude Prices

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened on a weak note at 78.53 against the American dollar, then lost ground to quote at 78.59 — its all-time low level, registering a fall of 22 paise

Oil prices rose about 1% in early Asian trade after the United Arab Emirates’ energy minister said the nation was producing near its maximum capacity, countering expectations that the country could help boost supply in a tight market.

The partially convertible rupee was trading at a record low of 78.5875/5975 per dollar by 0408 GMT, compared to its close of 78.34 on Monday.