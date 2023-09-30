After super success of OMG 2, Akshay Kumar to end this year with Mission Raniganj

Akshay Kumar starrer Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue, which also marks his reunion with the National Award Winner Director Tinu Desai is gaining momentum with each passing day.

The film, which is locked to release on Friday, October 6, 2023, and produced by Pooja Entertainment. This will be the last release of the actor in the year of 2023, as Akshay who started the year with Selfiee and then recently released blockbuster film OMG2.

Following the release of OMG 2, the audiences started raving Akshay Kumar’s performance as Lord Shiva in the film and hailed his script selection choice as he mirrored the society again with a content dominating film and it went on to collect 150 cores+ at the box office. The actor is all set to deliver another impactful cinema with the last film of the year, a story of an unsung hero Late Jaswant Singh Gill to the fans and the audiences.

It brings the larger-than-life story of Jaswant Singh Gill and his bravery to the big screens, and going through the recently released trailer, the rescue thriller promises a thrilling experience for viewers across the nation. With the film near to its release, has been the topic of discussion amongst everyone, and besides the trailer, the songs and the teaser also worked well. The audiences are quite thrilled to watch their favourite actor in the character of Sardaar for the fourth time after Singh Is Kinng, Singh Is Bling, Kesari and now Mission Raniganj. The hold of Akshay Kumar on the genre of real life story based drama is unmatchable and he has proved it successfully from his previous releases like Airlift,

Mission Mangal, Gold and Kesari.

Talking about the hero of the nation, late Sardar Jaswant Singh Gill successfully conducted the largest coal mine mission and made a capsule to rescue 65 coal miners. For his bravery and heroism, he was also awarded the “World Book of Records” and the “Limca Book of Records.” The hero of the nation did a jugaaad and created a steel capsule to save the 65 miners, and this capsule technique initiated by Jaswant Singh Gill was later adopted by foreign countries as well.

Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Ajay Kapoor, Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue’ is directed by Tinu Suresh Desai and music by Jjust Music. The coal mine accident that shook the nation and the world and the relentless efforts of the rescue team led by Jaswant Singh Gill will be released in theaters on October 6, 2023.