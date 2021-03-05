Advocate Held For Producing Fake Court Order Copy In Sambalpur

Sambalpur: Police on Friday arrested an advocate for allegedly producing a fake court order copy in Sambalpur district.

The arrested advocate has been identified as Brajamohan Pradhan.

Reportedly, Pradhan produced a forged court order copy at Jujumura police station in order to release a truck detained by the cops following a road mishap on February 19.

Notably, on February 19, one Prem Kumar was killed after being hit by a truck at Military Square near Basiapada on NH-55. Following this, police had registered a case under relevant sections and seized the truck after arresting the truck driver, Rajesh Singh.