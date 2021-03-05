DRDO Successfully Tests SFDR Propelled Missile Off Odisha Coast

Balasore: India successfully flight tested the second indigenously developed ‘Solid Fuel Ducted Ramjet (SFDR)’ propulsion based missile system.

Defence scientists conducted the test of the propulsion-based missile system from the ITR, Chandipur, in Balasore.

The performance of the second trial established a series of technologies including the ground booster, separation of ground booster and nozzle-less booster. The missile was guided to high altitude to simulate aircraft release conditions and subsequently the nozzle-less booster was ignited.

Earlier, the DRDO had conducted the test in February 2019.

The first test of this advanced technology-driven missile was carried out in May 2018.

The missile was integrated with a SFDR propulsion system, which is an all-ready version of a future beyond visual range air-to-air missile, which the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is pursuing.