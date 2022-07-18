Check New Prices Of Petrol, Diesel In Twin Cities

Bhubaneswar: Petrol and diesel prices were hiked for the second consecutive day in the Capital City of Odisha. The price of petrol and diesel stood at Rs 103.47 and Rs 95.03, respectively.

The current prices for petrol and diesel in Silver City, Cuttack are recorded at Rs 103.78 and Rs 95.33, respectively. In Malkangiri, Odisha, the cost of petrol is now Rs 109.20 per liter, while the cost of diesel is Rs 100.56 per liter.

A surge in fuel prices has directly affected the transportation expenses as well as the monthly spending of the public.