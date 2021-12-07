Acer Predator Helios 500 (PH517-52) Launched In India With 4K Mini LED Display

New Delhi: Acer has launched its latest laptop named Acer Predator Helios 500 (PH517-52) in India. The laptop features an 11th-generation Intel Core i9 and features a 120Hz mini-LED display. The laptop was earlier unveiled in the US. The laptop is aimed at hardcore gaming enthusiasts and PC gamers looking to play graphically demanding games.

Acer Predator Helios 500 (PH517-52) price in India

Acer Predator Helios 500 (PH517-52) price in India begins at Rs. 3,79,999.It will be available for purchase in the country through the Acer Online Store, Acer Exclusive Stores, and other authorised retail stores,

Acer Predator Helios 500 (PH517-52) specifications

In terms of specification, the Acer Predator Helios 500 (PH517-52) comes with a 17.3-inch 4K Mini LED display that is powered by an AUO AmLED technology and has a 120Hz refresh rate. It features an 11th gen Intel Core i9 processor, which can be boosted up to 5.01GHz. It offers a clock speed up to 5.01 GHz and is paired with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 GPU along with 64 GB DDR4 3200 Hz storage. A pair of PCIe NVMe SSDs in RAID 0 and one STA HDD is included in this device.

Additionally, the connectivity options include a mini DP1.4, HDMI 2.1 port, 2 USB Type-C Thunderbolt 4, offline charging support through 3 USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, and an RJ45 port. The Acer Predator Helios 500 also has an Intel killer Wi-Fi 6 AX1650, Intel Killer E3100 Ethernet Controller, and the Killer Intelligence Center for a better connectivity experience.