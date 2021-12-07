Bike-Borne Miscreants Loot Rs 2 Lakh From Elderly Couple

Jagatsinghpur: Two unidentified miscreants allegedly looted Rs 2 Lakh from an elderly couple near Patra Chhak in Kujang area of Jagatsinghpur district on Tuesday.

According to reports, the incident took place while the couple was on their way back home from a nearby bank after withdrawing the cash when two bike-borne miscreants reached the spot and snatched away the bag containing the cash from the couple before fleeing from the spot.

Following this, the couple lodged a complaint with the local police station regarding the robbery.

On the basis of the complaint, police registered a case and launched a probe in this regard. Further investigation is underway in this regard.