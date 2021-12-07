10 Students Of Girls High School In Angul Test COVID Positive

Angul: At least 10 students of Girls High School in Balipata panchayat in Angul district were found positive during antigen test.

As per the precautionary measures, all students and employees including teachers of the school have undergone COVID-19 test. Of them, 10 students were found positive.

While the infectees have been put under isolation, sanitisation work has been carried out on the school premises to prevent further spread of the virus.