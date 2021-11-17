Abhay Deol-Karan Deol Starrer ‘Velle’ First Look Released!

Mumbai: The first look poster of Ajay Devgn’s production upcoming film titled Velle starring Karan Deol and Abhay Deol has been released on Wednesday.

The movie is produced by Ajay Devgn and directed by Deven Munjal, who has previously worked on films like Chalte Chalte and Om Shanti.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the first look poster on its Twitter handle and wrote. “’VELLE’: AJAY DEVGN UNVEILS FIRST LOOK OF HIS NEW FILM STARRING ABHAY DEOL – KARAN DEOL… #AbhayDeol and #KaranDeol star in #Velle, an #AjayDevgnFfilms presentation… Directed by #DevenMunjal… 10 Dec 2021 release… #VelleTrailer out tomorrow… #FirstLook poster.” Karan Deol also shared the same poster on his Instagram handle and wrote, “Har Velle Ka Din Aata Hai. #Velle trailer out tomorrow, 12 noon @abhaydeol @imouniroy.”

Talking about the film, Velle is the adaption of the Telugu crime comedy Brochevarevarura. Well, the makers have also shared the release date of the film and it is releasing on 10 December 2021.