Oppo A95 Launched With 33W Fast Charging Support: Know More

New Delhi: Oppo has recently launched its latest smartphone called Oppo A95 in Malaysia. The Oppo A95 4G ​​variant is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC, while the Oppo A95 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC. The 4G model is equipped with a 5000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. Read on to know more about the device.

Oppo A95 Price, Sale

The new Oppo A95 is priced at MYR 1,099 (roughly Rs. 19,600) for the lone 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option. The phone has been launched in Rainbow Silver and Starry Black colour options. It is already up for grabs on the Oppo official site, Lazada, and Shopee.

OPPO A95 4G Full Specifications

In terms of the specification of OPPO A95, it features a 6.43-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2400×1080 pixels. The display has a 60Hz standard refresh rate and comes with an 800nits peak brightness. The latest smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC along with Adreno 610 GPU. The device comes with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and Virtual RAM expansion technology that can increase its RAM capacity to up to 5GB.

Talking about the optics, the device feature a triple camera setup on the back. The 48MP primary camera gets accompanied by 2MP depth and 2MP macro sensors. For selfies and video calls, the OPPO A95 4G has a 16MP front camera. It has a 5,000mAh battery with 33W-fast charging support. OPPO is shipping the device with ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11. Other features of the device include an in-display fingerprint scanner, 3.5mm headphone jack, and face unlock.