I Served For Country As A Fighter Pilot, Would Never Do Such Thing: MoS Dibya Shankar Mishra

Bhubaneswar: Breaking silence before media, after a long time amid allegations of his involvement in the murder of Sunshine Public School lady teacher Mamita Meher, the Minister of State (Home) Dibya Shankar Mishra on Wednesday refuted all contentions against him.

Speaking to media persons, Mishra claimed that he has never been to the school at Mahaling in Kalahandi district and the law will take its own course to punish the culprit.

“I have served in the Indian Air Force as a fighter pilot. I am a law-abiding citizen and I would never do such a thing. I am the president of the governing body of Mahaling College and the prime accused, Gobinda Sahu happened to be a member of that body. Just because I represent this Assembly Constituency, I cannot be held responsible for a murder that I am not a part of,” said Mishra.

Meanwhile, police had arrested Gobinda Sahu, the prime accused, from a sugarcane field at Budhipadar village under Bangomunda block on October 19 and produced him before the court.

During interrogation, he confessed to having killed Mamita Meher, a teacher at Sunshine English Medium School in the Mahaling area of the Kalahandi district. She went missing on October 8 and was found dead subsequently.