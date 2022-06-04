Aam Aadmi Party To Contest All Seats In Gujarat Assembly Polls

Vadodara: Ahead of the Gujarat Assembly elections, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will contest the polls from all 182 seats in the state.

This was informed by Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and senior party leader Manish Sisodia on Friday.

“We will contest all the seats in Gujarat. Now, the people of Gujarat have to decide. Till now people of Gujarat did not have an option but, now they have an option,” he said.

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal will visit the state on June 6 to participate in the party’s Tiranga Yatra in Mehsana.

The party had made its debut in Gujarat in the 2017 Assembly polls, but could not open its account. Gujarat will go for Assembly polls this year.

AAP’s Gujarat hope has been fuelled by its performance in the February 2021 Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) polls in which the BJP won 93 seats, while Aam Aadmi Party bagged 27 seats in the Surat Municipal Corporation election while Congress drew a blank.