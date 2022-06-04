OPPO K10 5G India Launch Set For June, Know Expected Price And Specs

New Delhi: The OPPO K10 5G is all set to launch in India on June 8, 2022, according to OPPO. The smartphone is an updated version of the OPPO K10, which was out in India in March. According to reports, the phone is a rebadged version of the OPPO A77 5G. Here is everything we know about the smartphone.

Oppo K10 5G to Launch in India on June 8

The upcoming Oppo K series 5G phone is all set to launch at 12 noon on June 8th. The device will be available via Flipkart for purchase. It will come in two colour options Balck and Blue as per the Flipkart listing. The Oppo K10 smartphone was launched in India back in March. However, it was a 4G device powered by Snapdragon 680 SoC.

Expected Specs & Features

Reliable leaker Yogesh Brar predicts that the K10 5G will sport a 6.5-inch LCD panel. Further, he suggests that the display will support a 90Hz refresh rate. However, details about the display’s resolution are still scarce. Under the hood, it could pack a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC. This processor may pair with 8GB of RAM. Also, the tipster claims that it could ship with 128GB of onboard storage. Regrettably, it will be available in a single configuration. The phone will probably feature a dual rear camera setup.