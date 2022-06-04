I&B Ministry Orders Suspension Of Controversial Deodorant Ad

New Delhi: The Information and Broadcasting (I&B) Ministry on Saturday ordered suspension of controversial deodorant advertisements by perfume brand Layer’r. The ministry said an inquiry is being held as per the advertising code.

The ad is being called out on social media for promoting rape culture.

The ministry has also asked Twitter and YouTube to take necessary actions for the removal of controversial advertisements.

The Layer’r Shot advertisements came to light with two of them being heavily criticised on social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook as users pointed out the distasteful, suggestive comments made in the ads.

In the advertisement, a boy and a girl, apparently a couple, are sitting on a bed when four more boys enter the room. One of them says, “Shot mara lagta hai!” [I want to take a shot!]. In response, the boy on the bed says, “Haan, mara na” [Yes, do it].

The first boy says “Ab humari baari” [Now my turn] and moves towards the girl, who seems uncomfortable.

The boy then picked up a bottle of a body spray named ‘Shot’ and the girl looks visibly relieved.

In another advertisement for the same brand, four boys are seen stalking a girl at a store. Standing right behind her, one of them says, “Hum char, aur ye ek! Shot kaun lega!” [Us four and she’s one. Who’ll take a shot!].