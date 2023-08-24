69th National Film Awards
Top NewsBreakingEntertainment

69th National Film Awards For The Year 2021: Check Complete List!

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect bags best Feature Film; Ek Tha Gaon by Srishti Lakhera wins best Non-feature Film Award.

By Pragativadi News Service
17

New Delhi: The Jury for the 69th National Film Awards announced the winners for the year 2021 today. Ahead of the announcement, the Chairperson and other Jury members called on the Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shri Anurag Thakur and presented him with the selections for the Awards.

The Minister thanked the Jury for diligently going through the entries and selecting the best for the awards. During the interaction the Minister said “It was a very tough competition between all the films in every category. My congratulations and best wishes are with the winners. Today India is the largest film maker in the world. We have the potential to become the content hub of the world. This is our time. Today our films are being recognised all over the world, be it BAFTA or the Oscars.”

The Jury comprised of eminent film-makers and film personalities from across the Indian cine-world. The awards were announced by Sh. Ketan Mehta, Chairperson, Feature Films Jury, Sh. Vasanth S Sai, Chairperson, Non-feature Films Jury, Sh. Yatindra Mishra, Best Writing on Cinema Jury in presence of Ms. Neerja Sekhar, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

Best Feature Film award has been given to Rocketry: The Nambi Effect and the Best Non-Feature Film has been bagged by Ek Tha Gaon directed by Srishti Lakhera.

The Kashmir Files has been awarded with Nargis Dutt Award for Best Feature Film on National Integration, while RRR has bagged the Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.

Allu Arjun has won the award for Best Actor for his stellar performance in the movie Pushpa (The Rise Part I) while Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon have become joint winners of Best Actress Award for Gangubai Kathiawadi and Mimi respectively.

Here’s the complete list of the awardees:-

69th National Film Awards 2021

Best Writing on Cinema

Award for Best Book on Cinema:

Sr. No. Title of the Book Language Name of the Author Name of the Publisher Medal and Cash prize
1. MUSIC BY LAXMIKANT PYARELAL : THE INCREDIBLY MELODIOUS JOURNEY English Rajiv Vijayakar Rupa Publications India Pvt. Ltd. Swarna Kamal and Rs. 75,000/-

 

Award for Best Film Critic:

Sr. No. Name of Critic Language Medal and Cash Prize
Purushothama Charyulu Telugu Swarna Kamal and Rs. 75,000/-

 

Special Mention – Critic

Sr. No. Name of Critic Language  Prize
1. Subramanya Badoor Kannada Certificate only

 

69th National Film Awards 2021

Non-Feature Films Results

S.No. Category of Award Title of the Film Awardee Medal & Cash Prize
BEST NON-FEATURE FILM Ek Tha Gaon Producer & Director: Srishti Lakhera Swarna Kamal and Rs. 1,50,000/-each
BEST DEBUT NON-FEATURE FILM OF A DIRECTOR Paanchika Producer: Shreya Kapadiya

 

Director: Ankit Kothari

 Rajat Kamal and Rs. 75,000/- each
BEST

ANTHROPOLOGICAL

 

 Fire on Edge Producer: Risen North East. Non Govt. Organization

 

Director: Pranab Jyoti Deka

 Rajat Kamal and Rs. 50,000/- each
BEST BIOGRAPHICAL FILM/HISTORICAL RECONSTRUCTION/

COMPILATION FILM

 1. Rukhu Matir Dukhu Majhi

 

2. Beyond Blast

 1.Producer & Director: Somnath Mondal

 

2.Producer: Luwang Apokpa Mamikon

 

Director: Saikhom Ratan

 Rajat Kamal and Rs. 50,000/- (Shared)

 

 
BEST ARTS FILM T.N. Krishnan Bow Strings to Divine Producer: NFDC

 

Director: V. Packirisamy

 Rajat Kamal and Rs. 50,000/- each
BEST SCIENCE & TECHNOLGY FILM Ethos of Darkness Producer: Sri Ganesh Productions

  Director: Avijit Banerjee

 

 Rajat Kamal and Rs. 50,000/- each
BEST PROMOTIONAL FILM (to cover tourism, exports, crafts, industry, etc.) Endangered Heritage

‘Warli Art’

 Producer: Baba Cinemas

 

Director: Hemant Verma

 Rajat Kamal and Rs. 50,000/- each

 
BEST ENVIRONMENT FILM INCLUDING AGRICULTURE  Munnam Valavu Producer: Sree Gokulam Movies

 

Director: R S Pradeep

 Rajat Kamal and Rs. 50,000/- each

 

 
BEST FILM ON SOCIAL ISSUES
  1. Mithu Di

 

 

  1. Three Two One
 Producer & Director: Asim Kumar Sinha

 

Producer: FTII

Director: Himanshu Prajapati

 Rajat Kamal and Rs. 50,000/- each (Shared)

 

 

 
BEST EDUCATIONAL FILM Sirpigalin Sirpangal Producer: KKV Media Venture

 

Director: B Lenin

 Rajat Kamal and Rs. 50,000/- each

 
BEST EXPLORATION / ADVENTURE FILM (to include sports)

 

 Ayushman Producer: Mathew Varghese, Dinesh Rajkumar N, Naveen Francis

 

Director: Jacob Varghese

 Rajat Kamal and Rs. 50,000/- each

 

 

 

 
BEST INVESTIGATIVE FILM Looking For Challan Producer: IGNCA

 

Director: Bappa Ray

 Rajat Kamal and Rs. 50,000/- each

 
BEST ANIMATION FILM Kandittundu Producer: Studio Eeksaurus Productions Pvt.Ltd

 

Director: Adithi Krishnadas

 

 Rajat Kamal and Rs. 50,000/- each

 
SPECIAL JURY AWARD Rekha Director: Shekhar Bapu Rankhambe Rajat Kamal and Rs. 1,00,000/- each
BEST SHORT FICTION FILM Dal Bhat Producer: Nemil Shah

 

Director: Nemil Shah

 Rajat Kamal and Rs. 50,000/- each
BEST FILM ON FAMILY VALUES Chand Saanse Producer: Chandrakant Kulkarni

 

Director: Pratima Joshi

 Rajat Kamal and Rs. 50,000/- each
BEST DIRECTION Smile Please Director: Bakul Matiyani Swarna Kamal and Rs. 1,50,000/-
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY Pataal – Tee Cinematographer: Bittu Rawat

 

 

 Rajat Kamal and Rs. 50,000/- each

 
BEST AUDIOGRAPHY(Re-recordist of the final mixed track) Ek Tha Gaon Re-recordist (final mixed track): Unni krishnan Rajat Kamal and Rs. 50,000/-
BEST PRODUCTION SOUND RECORDIST (LOCATION/SYNC SOUND) Meen Raag Production sound recordist: Suruchi Sharma Rajat Kamal and Rs. 50,000/-
BEST EDITING

 

 If Memory Serves Me Right Editor: Abhro Banerjee Rajat Kamal and Rs. 50,000/-

 

 
BEST MUSIC DIRECTION Succelent Music Director: Ishaan Divecha

 

 Rajat Kamal and Rs. 50,000/-
BEST NARRATION/ VOICE OVER

 

 Hathibondhu

 

 

 Voice Over: Kulada Kumar Bhattacharjee

 

 

 

 Rajat Kamal and Rs. 50,000/-

 

 
SPECIAL MENTION 1.Baale Bangara

 

2.Karuvarai

 

3.The Healing Touch

 

4.Ek Duaa

 Aniruddha Jatkar

 

Srikanth Deva

 

Sweta Kumar Das

 

Ram Kamal Mukherjee

 

 Certificate Only

 

69th National Film Awards 2021

Feature Films – Results

S.No. Category of Award Title Of The Film Awardee Medal

& Cash Prize
Best Feature Film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect

 

(Hindi)

 Producer:  Rocketry Entertainment LLP

 

Director: R Madhavan

 Swarna Kamal and Rs. 2,50,000 (each)
Indira Gandhi Award for Best Debut Film of a Director Meppadiyan (Person above mentioned)

 

(Malayalam)

 

 Producer: Unni Mukundan Films Private Ltd.

 

Director:  Vishnu Mohan

 Swarna Kamal and Rs.1,25,000 (each)
Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment RRR (Telugu) Producer:  DVV Entertainments LLP

 

Director:  S S Rajamouli

 

 Swarna Kamal and Rs. 2,00,000/- (each)
Nargis Dutt Award for Best Feature Film on National Integration  

The Kashmir Files

(Hindi)

  

Producer :Zee Studios Limited

 

Director : Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri

 

 Rajat Kamal and Rs. 1,50,000/- (each)
Best Film on Social Issues  

Anunaad-The Resonance

 

(Assamese)

  

Producer:  Assam State Film Corporation Ltd.

 

Director:  Reema Borah

 

 Rajat Kamal and Rs. 1,50,000/- (each)
Best Film on Environment Conservation/Preservation Aavasavyuham

(Malayalam)

 Producer : Krishand Films

 

Director : Krishand

 Rajat Kamal and Rs. 1,50,000/- (each)
Best Children’s Film Gandhi&Co.

(Gujarati)

 Producer :  MD Media Corp

 

Director: Manish Saini

 Swarna Kamal and Rs. 1,50,000/- (each)
Best Direction Godavari (The Holy Water)

(Marathi)

 Director: Nikhil Mahajan Swarna Kamal and Rs. 2,50,000/-
Best Actor Pushpa (The Rise Part I)

 

(Telugu)

 Lead Actor : Allu Arjun

 

          

 

 Rajat Kamal and Rs. 50,000/-

 

 
Best Actress 1. Gangubai Kathiawadi (Hindi)

 

 

2. Mimi (Hindi)

 Lead Actress : Alia Bhatt

 

 

 

Lead Actress :  Kriti Sanon

 Rajat Kamal and Rs. 50,000/-

 
Best Supporting Actor Mimi (Hindi) Supporting Actor:  Pankaj Tripathi

 

 Rajat Kamal and Rs. 50,000/-
Best Supporting Actress The Kashmir Files

(Hindi)

 Supporting Actress:  Pallavi Joshi

 

 Rajat Kamal and Rs. 50,000/-
Best Child Artist Last Film Show (Chhello Show)

(Gujarati)

 Child Artist : Bhavin Rabari

 

                   

 

 Rajat Kamal and Rs. 50,000/-
Best Male Playback Singer RRR

(Telugu)

 Singer : Kaala Bhairava

 

(Song : Komuram Bheemudo)

 

 Rajat Kamal and Rs. 50,000/-
Best Female Playback Singer Iravin Nizhal (Shadow of the Night)

(Tamil)

 

 Singer : Shreya Ghoshal

 

(Song : Maayava Chaayavaa)

 

 Rajat Kamal and Rs. 50,000/-
Best Cinematography Sardar Udham

(Hindi)

 

 

 Cameraman: Avik Mukhopadhayay Rajat Kamal and Rs. 50,000/-
Best Screenplay Nayattu (The Hunt)

(Malayalam)

 

 

Gangubai Kathiawadi

(Hindi)

 

 

 

Gangubai Kathiawadi

(Hindi)

 

 Screenplay writer (original):  Shahi Kabir

 

 

 

Screenplay writer (Adapted) :

 

Sanjay Leela Bhansali & Utkarshini Vashishtha

 

 

Dialogue Writer:  Utkarshini  Vashishtha & Prakash Kapadia

 

 Rajat Kamal and Rs. 50,000/- (each)
Best Audiography Chavittu

(Malayalam)

 

 

 

Jhilli (Discards)

(Bengali)

 

Sardar Udham

(Hindi)

 Best Production Sound Recordist (Location / sync sound) :

 

  Arun Asok & Sonu K P

 

Sound Designer : Aneesh Basu

 

 

Re- Recording (Final Mixing): Sinoy Joseph

 Rajat Kamal and Rs. 50,000/- (each)
Best Editing Gangubai Kathiawadi

(Hindi)

 Editor: Sanjay Leela Bhansali Rajat Kamal and Rs. 50,000/-
Best Production Design Sardar Udham

(Hindi)

 Production  Designer:  Dmitrii Malich & Mansi Dhruv Mehta Rajat Kamal and

Rs. 50,000/- (Shared)
Best Costume Designer Sardar Udham

(Hindi)

 Costume Designer:  Veera Kapur Ee Rajat Kamal and Rs. 50,000/- (Shared)
Best Make-up Artist Gangubai Kathiawadi

(Hindi)

 

 Make-up Artist: Preetisheel Singh D’souza

 

 Rajat Kamal and Rs. 50,000/-
Best Music Direction Pushpa (The Rise Part I)

(Telugu)

 

 

RRR

(Telugu)

 

 Music Director (Songs):

 

Devi Sri Prasad

 

 

Music Director (Background Score) :

 

M.M. Keeravaani

 Rajat Kamal and Rs. 50,000/- (each)
Best Lyrics Konda Polam

(Telugu)

 

 Lyricist:  Chandrabose

 

(Song : Dham Dham Dham)

 Rajat Kamal and Rs. 50,000/-
Special Jury Award Shershaah

 

 Director : Vishnu Varadhan Rajat Kamal and Rs. 2,00,000/-

 

 
Best Special Effects RRR

(Telugu)

 Special Effects Creator : V Srinivas Mohan Rajat Kamal and Rs. 50,000/-

 

 
Best Choreography RRR

(Telugu)

 

 Choreographer: Prem Rakshith Rajat Kamal and Rs. 50,000/-

 
Best Action Direction Award (Stunt Choreography) RRR

(Telugu)

  Stunt Choreographer : King Soloman Rajat Kamal and Rs. 50,000/-
Best Feature Film in each of the language specified in the Schedule VIII of the Constitution      
Best Assamese Film

 

 Anur (Eyes on the Sunshine) Producer:   Gopendra Mohan Das

 

Director:  Monjul Baruah

 Rajat Kamal and Rs. 1,00,000/- (each)
Best Bengali Film

 

 Kalkokkho – House of Time

 

 Producer:   Aurora Film Corporation Pvt.Ltd

 

Director:  Rajdeep Paul & Sarmistha Maiti

 Rajat Kamal and Rs. 1,00,000/- (each)
Best Hindi Film

 

  

Sardar Udham

(Hindi)

 Producer:  Kino works LLP

 

Director:  Sujit Sircar

 Rajat Kamal and Rs. 1,00,000/- (each)
Best Gujarati Film Last Film Show

(Chhello Show)

 Producer : Jugaad Motion Pictures

 

Director : Pan Nalin

 Rajat Kamal and Rs. 1,00,000/- (each)
Best Kannada Film

 

 777 Charlie Producer:   Parmvah Studios Pvt.Ltd

 

Director:  Kiranraj K

 Rajat Kamal and Rs. 1,00,000/- (each)
Best Maithili Film

 

 Samanantar (The Parallel) Producer : Anirati Films

 

Director:   Niraj Kumar Mishra

 Rajat Kamal and Rs. 1,00,000/- (each)
Best Marathi Film

 

 Ekda Kay Zala Producer : Gajavadana Showbox LLP

 

Director:  Saleel Shrinivas Kulkarni

 Rajat Kamal and Rs. 1,00,000/- (each)
Best Malayalam Film

 

 Home Producer: Friday Film House Pvt.Ltd.

 

Director:  Rojin.P.Thomas

 Rajat Kamal and Rs. 1,00,000/- (each)
Best Meiteilon Film

 

 Eikhoigi Yum

(Our Home)

 Producer:   Chingsubam Sheetal

 

Director:  Mayanglambam Romi Meitei

 Rajat Kamal and Rs. 1,00,000/- (each)
Best Odia Film

 

 Pratikshya

(The Wait)

 Producer:   Amiya Patnaik Procutions

 

Director:  Anupam Patnaik

 Rajat Kamal and Rs. 1,00,000/- (each)
Best Tamil Film

 

 Kadaisi Vivasayi

(The Last Farmer)

 Producer : Tribal Arts

 

Director:  M. Manikandan

 Rajat Kamal and Rs. 1,00,000/- (each)

 
Best Telugu Film

 

 Uppena (Wave) Producer:  Mythri Movie Makers

 

Director: Sana Buchibabu

 Rajat Kamal and Rs. 1,00,000/- (each)
 31 Best Feature Film in each of the languages other than those specified in Schedule VIII of the Constitution      
 (a) Best Mishing Film Boomba Ride Producer:   Quarter Moon productions

 

Director:  Biswajit Bora

 Rajat Kamal and Rs. 1,00,000/- (each)
32. Special Mention 1. Kadaisi Vivasayi (The Last Farmer)

 

 2 . Jhilli (Discards)

 

3. Home

 

4. Anur – Eyes on the Sunshine

 Late Shri Nallandi

 

 

Aranya Gupta & Bithan Biswas

 

Indrans

 

Jahanara Begum
Pragativadi News Service 25990 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Breaking