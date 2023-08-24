69th National Film Awards For The Year 2021: Check Complete List!
Rocketry: The Nambi Effect bags best Feature Film; Ek Tha Gaon by Srishti Lakhera wins best Non-feature Film Award.
New Delhi: The Jury for the 69th National Film Awards announced the winners for the year 2021 today. Ahead of the announcement, the Chairperson and other Jury members called on the Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shri Anurag Thakur and presented him with the selections for the Awards.
The Minister thanked the Jury for diligently going through the entries and selecting the best for the awards. During the interaction the Minister said “It was a very tough competition between all the films in every category. My congratulations and best wishes are with the winners. Today India is the largest film maker in the world. We have the potential to become the content hub of the world. This is our time. Today our films are being recognised all over the world, be it BAFTA or the Oscars.”
The Jury comprised of eminent film-makers and film personalities from across the Indian cine-world. The awards were announced by Sh. Ketan Mehta, Chairperson, Feature Films Jury, Sh. Vasanth S Sai, Chairperson, Non-feature Films Jury, Sh. Yatindra Mishra, Best Writing on Cinema Jury in presence of Ms. Neerja Sekhar, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting
Best Feature Film award has been given to Rocketry: The Nambi Effect and the Best Non-Feature Film has been bagged by Ek Tha Gaon directed by Srishti Lakhera.
The Kashmir Files has been awarded with Nargis Dutt Award for Best Feature Film on National Integration, while RRR has bagged the Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.
Allu Arjun has won the award for Best Actor for his stellar performance in the movie Pushpa (The Rise Part I) while Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon have become joint winners of Best Actress Award for Gangubai Kathiawadi and Mimi respectively.
Here’s the complete list of the awardees:-
69th National Film Awards 2021
Best Writing on Cinema
Award for Best Book on Cinema:
|Sr. No.
|Title of the Book
|Language
|Name of the Author
|Name of the Publisher
|Medal and Cash prize
|1.
|MUSIC BY LAXMIKANT PYARELAL : THE INCREDIBLY MELODIOUS JOURNEY
|English
|Rajiv Vijayakar
|Rupa Publications India Pvt. Ltd.
|Swarna Kamal and Rs. 75,000/-
Award for Best Film Critic:
|Sr. No.
|Name of Critic
|Language
|Medal and Cash Prize
|
|Purushothama Charyulu
|Telugu
|Swarna Kamal and Rs. 75,000/-
Special Mention – Critic
|Sr. No.
|Name of Critic
|Language
|Prize
|1.
|Subramanya Badoor
|Kannada
|Certificate only
69th National Film Awards 2021
Non-Feature Films Results
|S.No.
|Category of Award
|Title of the Film
|Awardee
|Medal & Cash Prize
|
|BEST NON-FEATURE FILM
|Ek Tha Gaon
|Producer & Director: Srishti Lakhera
|Swarna Kamal and Rs. 1,50,000/-each
|
|BEST DEBUT NON-FEATURE FILM OF A DIRECTOR
|Paanchika
|Producer: Shreya Kapadiya
Director: Ankit Kothari
|Rajat Kamal and Rs. 75,000/- each
|
|BEST
ANTHROPOLOGICAL
|Fire on Edge
|Producer: Risen North East. Non Govt. Organization
Director: Pranab Jyoti Deka
|Rajat Kamal and Rs. 50,000/- each
|
|BEST BIOGRAPHICAL FILM/HISTORICAL RECONSTRUCTION/
COMPILATION FILM
|1. Rukhu Matir Dukhu Majhi
2. Beyond Blast
|1.Producer & Director: Somnath Mondal
2.Producer: Luwang Apokpa Mamikon
Director: Saikhom Ratan
|Rajat Kamal and Rs. 50,000/- (Shared)
|
|BEST ARTS FILM
|T.N. Krishnan Bow Strings to Divine
|Producer: NFDC
Director: V. Packirisamy
|Rajat Kamal and Rs. 50,000/- each
|
|BEST SCIENCE & TECHNOLGY FILM
|Ethos of Darkness
|Producer: Sri Ganesh Productions
Director: Avijit Banerjee
|Rajat Kamal and Rs. 50,000/- each
|
|BEST PROMOTIONAL FILM (to cover tourism, exports, crafts, industry, etc.)
|Endangered Heritage
‘Warli Art’
|Producer: Baba Cinemas
Director: Hemant Verma
|Rajat Kamal and Rs. 50,000/- each
|
|BEST ENVIRONMENT FILM INCLUDING AGRICULTURE
|Munnam Valavu
|Producer: Sree Gokulam Movies
Director: R S Pradeep
|Rajat Kamal and Rs. 50,000/- each
|
|BEST FILM ON SOCIAL ISSUES
|
|Producer & Director: Asim Kumar Sinha
Producer: FTII
Director: Himanshu Prajapati
|Rajat Kamal and Rs. 50,000/- each (Shared)
|
|BEST EDUCATIONAL FILM
|Sirpigalin Sirpangal
|Producer: KKV Media Venture
Director: B Lenin
|Rajat Kamal and Rs. 50,000/- each
|
|BEST EXPLORATION / ADVENTURE FILM (to include sports)
|Ayushman
|Producer: Mathew Varghese, Dinesh Rajkumar N, Naveen Francis
Director: Jacob Varghese
|Rajat Kamal and Rs. 50,000/- each
|
|BEST INVESTIGATIVE FILM
|Looking For Challan
|Producer: IGNCA
Director: Bappa Ray
|Rajat Kamal and Rs. 50,000/- each
|
|BEST ANIMATION FILM
|Kandittundu
|Producer: Studio Eeksaurus Productions Pvt.Ltd
Director: Adithi Krishnadas
|Rajat Kamal and Rs. 50,000/- each
|
|SPECIAL JURY AWARD
|Rekha
|Director: Shekhar Bapu Rankhambe
|Rajat Kamal and Rs. 1,00,000/- each
|
|BEST SHORT FICTION FILM
|Dal Bhat
|Producer: Nemil Shah
Director: Nemil Shah
|Rajat Kamal and Rs. 50,000/- each
|
|BEST FILM ON FAMILY VALUES
|Chand Saanse
|Producer: Chandrakant Kulkarni
Director: Pratima Joshi
|Rajat Kamal and Rs. 50,000/- each
|
|BEST DIRECTION
|Smile Please
|Director: Bakul Matiyani
|Swarna Kamal and Rs. 1,50,000/-
|
|BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
|Pataal – Tee
|Cinematographer: Bittu Rawat
|Rajat Kamal and Rs. 50,000/- each
|
|BEST AUDIOGRAPHY(Re-recordist of the final mixed track)
|Ek Tha Gaon
|Re-recordist (final mixed track): Unni krishnan
|Rajat Kamal and Rs. 50,000/-
|
|BEST PRODUCTION SOUND RECORDIST (LOCATION/SYNC SOUND)
|Meen Raag
|Production sound recordist: Suruchi Sharma
|Rajat Kamal and Rs. 50,000/-
|
|BEST EDITING
|If Memory Serves Me Right
|Editor: Abhro Banerjee
|Rajat Kamal and Rs. 50,000/-
|
|BEST MUSIC DIRECTION
|Succelent
|Music Director: Ishaan Divecha
|Rajat Kamal and Rs. 50,000/-
|
|BEST NARRATION/ VOICE OVER
|Hathibondhu
|Voice Over: Kulada Kumar Bhattacharjee
|Rajat Kamal and Rs. 50,000/-
|
|SPECIAL MENTION
|1.Baale Bangara
2.Karuvarai
3.The Healing Touch
4.Ek Duaa
|Aniruddha Jatkar
Srikanth Deva
Sweta Kumar Das
Ram Kamal Mukherjee
|Certificate Only
69th National Film Awards 2021
Feature Films – Results
|S.No.
|Category of Award
|Title Of The Film
|Awardee
|Medal
& Cash Prize
|
|Best Feature Film
|Rocketry: The Nambi Effect
(Hindi)
|Producer: Rocketry Entertainment LLP
Director: R Madhavan
|Swarna Kamal and Rs. 2,50,000 (each)
|
|Indira Gandhi Award for Best Debut Film of a Director
|Meppadiyan (Person above mentioned)
(Malayalam)
|Producer: Unni Mukundan Films Private Ltd.
Director: Vishnu Mohan
|Swarna Kamal and Rs.1,25,000 (each)
|
|Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment
|RRR (Telugu)
|Producer: DVV Entertainments LLP
Director: S S Rajamouli
|Swarna Kamal and Rs. 2,00,000/- (each)
|
|Nargis Dutt Award for Best Feature Film on National Integration
|
The Kashmir Files
(Hindi)
|
Producer :Zee Studios Limited
Director : Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri
|Rajat Kamal and Rs. 1,50,000/- (each)
|
|Best Film on Social Issues
|
Anunaad-The Resonance
(Assamese)
|
Producer: Assam State Film Corporation Ltd.
Director: Reema Borah
|Rajat Kamal and Rs. 1,50,000/- (each)
|
|Best Film on Environment Conservation/Preservation
|Aavasavyuham
(Malayalam)
|Producer : Krishand Films
Director : Krishand
|Rajat Kamal and Rs. 1,50,000/- (each)
|
|Best Children’s Film
|Gandhi&Co.
(Gujarati)
|Producer : MD Media Corp
Director: Manish Saini
|Swarna Kamal and Rs. 1,50,000/- (each)
|
|Best Direction
|Godavari (The Holy Water)
(Marathi)
|Director: Nikhil Mahajan
|Swarna Kamal and Rs. 2,50,000/-
|
|Best Actor
|Pushpa (The Rise Part I)
(Telugu)
|Lead Actor : Allu Arjun
|Rajat Kamal and Rs. 50,000/-
|
|Best Actress
|1. Gangubai Kathiawadi (Hindi)
2. Mimi (Hindi)
|Lead Actress : Alia Bhatt
Lead Actress : Kriti Sanon
|Rajat Kamal and Rs. 50,000/-
|
|Best Supporting Actor
|Mimi (Hindi)
|Supporting Actor: Pankaj Tripathi
|Rajat Kamal and Rs. 50,000/-
|
|Best Supporting Actress
|The Kashmir Files
(Hindi)
|Supporting Actress: Pallavi Joshi
|Rajat Kamal and Rs. 50,000/-
|
|Best Child Artist
|Last Film Show (Chhello Show)
(Gujarati)
|Child Artist : Bhavin Rabari
|Rajat Kamal and Rs. 50,000/-
|
|Best Male Playback Singer
|RRR
(Telugu)
|Singer : Kaala Bhairava
(Song : Komuram Bheemudo)
|Rajat Kamal and Rs. 50,000/-
|
|Best Female Playback Singer
|Iravin Nizhal (Shadow of the Night)
(Tamil)
|Singer : Shreya Ghoshal
(Song : Maayava Chaayavaa)
|Rajat Kamal and Rs. 50,000/-
|
|Best Cinematography
|Sardar Udham
(Hindi)
|Cameraman: Avik Mukhopadhayay
|Rajat Kamal and Rs. 50,000/-
|
|Best Screenplay
|Nayattu (The Hunt)
(Malayalam)
Gangubai Kathiawadi
(Hindi)
Gangubai Kathiawadi
(Hindi)
|Screenplay writer (original): Shahi Kabir
Screenplay writer (Adapted) :
Sanjay Leela Bhansali & Utkarshini Vashishtha
Dialogue Writer: Utkarshini Vashishtha & Prakash Kapadia
|Rajat Kamal and Rs. 50,000/- (each)
|
|Best Audiography
|Chavittu
(Malayalam)
Jhilli (Discards)
(Bengali)
Sardar Udham
(Hindi)
|Best Production Sound Recordist (Location / sync sound) :
Arun Asok & Sonu K P
Sound Designer : Aneesh Basu
Re- Recording (Final Mixing): Sinoy Joseph
|Rajat Kamal and Rs. 50,000/- (each)
|
|Best Editing
|Gangubai Kathiawadi
(Hindi)
|Editor: Sanjay Leela Bhansali
|Rajat Kamal and Rs. 50,000/-
|
|Best Production Design
|Sardar Udham
(Hindi)
|Production Designer: Dmitrii Malich & Mansi Dhruv Mehta
|Rajat Kamal and
Rs. 50,000/- (Shared)
|
|Best Costume Designer
|Sardar Udham
(Hindi)
|Costume Designer: Veera Kapur Ee
|Rajat Kamal and Rs. 50,000/- (Shared)
|
|Best Make-up Artist
|Gangubai Kathiawadi
(Hindi)
|Make-up Artist: Preetisheel Singh D’souza
|Rajat Kamal and Rs. 50,000/-
|
|Best Music Direction
|Pushpa (The Rise Part I)
(Telugu)
RRR
(Telugu)
|Music Director (Songs):
Devi Sri Prasad
Music Director (Background Score) :
M.M. Keeravaani
|Rajat Kamal and Rs. 50,000/- (each)
|
|Best Lyrics
|Konda Polam
(Telugu)
|Lyricist: Chandrabose
(Song : Dham Dham Dham)
|Rajat Kamal and Rs. 50,000/-
|
|Special Jury Award
|Shershaah
|Director : Vishnu Varadhan
|Rajat Kamal and Rs. 2,00,000/-
|
|Best Special Effects
|RRR
(Telugu)
|Special Effects Creator : V Srinivas Mohan
|Rajat Kamal and Rs. 50,000/-
|
|Best Choreography
|RRR
(Telugu)
|Choreographer: Prem Rakshith
|Rajat Kamal and Rs. 50,000/-
|
|Best Action Direction Award (Stunt Choreography)
|RRR
(Telugu)
|Stunt Choreographer : King Soloman
|Rajat Kamal and Rs. 50,000/-
|
|Best Feature Film in each of the language specified in the Schedule VIII of the Constitution
|
|Best Assamese Film
|Anur (Eyes on the Sunshine)
|Producer: Gopendra Mohan Das
Director: Monjul Baruah
|Rajat Kamal and Rs. 1,00,000/- (each)
|
|Best Bengali Film
|Kalkokkho – House of Time
|Producer: Aurora Film Corporation Pvt.Ltd
Director: Rajdeep Paul & Sarmistha Maiti
|Rajat Kamal and Rs. 1,00,000/- (each)
|
|Best Hindi Film
|
Sardar Udham
(Hindi)
|Producer: Kino works LLP
Director: Sujit Sircar
|Rajat Kamal and Rs. 1,00,000/- (each)
|
|Best Gujarati Film
|Last Film Show
(Chhello Show)
|Producer : Jugaad Motion Pictures
Director : Pan Nalin
|Rajat Kamal and Rs. 1,00,000/- (each)
|
|Best Kannada Film
|777 Charlie
|Producer: Parmvah Studios Pvt.Ltd
Director: Kiranraj K
|Rajat Kamal and Rs. 1,00,000/- (each)
|
|Best Maithili Film
|Samanantar (The Parallel)
|Producer : Anirati Films
Director: Niraj Kumar Mishra
|Rajat Kamal and Rs. 1,00,000/- (each)
|
|Best Marathi Film
|Ekda Kay Zala
|Producer : Gajavadana Showbox LLP
Director: Saleel Shrinivas Kulkarni
|Rajat Kamal and Rs. 1,00,000/- (each)
|
|Best Malayalam Film
|Home
|Producer: Friday Film House Pvt.Ltd.
Director: Rojin.P.Thomas
|Rajat Kamal and Rs. 1,00,000/- (each)
|
|Best Meiteilon Film
|Eikhoigi Yum
(Our Home)
|Producer: Chingsubam Sheetal
Director: Mayanglambam Romi Meitei
|Rajat Kamal and Rs. 1,00,000/- (each)
|
|Best Odia Film
|Pratikshya
(The Wait)
|Producer: Amiya Patnaik Procutions
Director: Anupam Patnaik
|Rajat Kamal and Rs. 1,00,000/- (each)
|
|Best Tamil Film
|Kadaisi Vivasayi
(The Last Farmer)
|Producer : Tribal Arts
Director: M. Manikandan
|Rajat Kamal and Rs. 1,00,000/- (each)
|
|Best Telugu Film
|Uppena (Wave)
|Producer: Mythri Movie Makers
Director: Sana Buchibabu
|Rajat Kamal and Rs. 1,00,000/- (each)
|31
|Best Feature Film in each of the languages other than those specified in Schedule VIII of the Constitution
|(a)
|Best Mishing Film
|Boomba Ride
|Producer: Quarter Moon productions
Director: Biswajit Bora
|Rajat Kamal and Rs. 1,00,000/- (each)
|32.
|Special Mention
|1. Kadaisi Vivasayi (The Last Farmer)
2 . Jhilli (Discards)
3. Home
4. Anur – Eyes on the Sunshine
|Late Shri Nallandi
Aranya Gupta & Bithan Biswas
Indrans
Jahanara Begum
