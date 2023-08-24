69th National Film Awards For The Year 2021: Check Complete List!

New Delhi: The Jury for the 69th National Film Awards announced the winners for the year 2021 today. Ahead of the announcement, the Chairperson and other Jury members called on the Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shri Anurag Thakur and presented him with the selections for the Awards.

The Minister thanked the Jury for diligently going through the entries and selecting the best for the awards. During the interaction the Minister said “It was a very tough competition between all the films in every category. My congratulations and best wishes are with the winners. Today India is the largest film maker in the world. We have the potential to become the content hub of the world. This is our time. Today our films are being recognised all over the world, be it BAFTA or the Oscars.”

The Jury comprised of eminent film-makers and film personalities from across the Indian cine-world. The awards were announced by Sh. Ketan Mehta, Chairperson, Feature Films Jury, Sh. Vasanth S Sai, Chairperson, Non-feature Films Jury, Sh. Yatindra Mishra, Best Writing on Cinema Jury in presence of Ms. Neerja Sekhar, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

Best Feature Film award has been given to Rocketry: The Nambi Effect and the Best Non-Feature Film has been bagged by Ek Tha Gaon directed by Srishti Lakhera.

The Kashmir Files has been awarded with Nargis Dutt Award for Best Feature Film on National Integration, while RRR has bagged the Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.

Allu Arjun has won the award for Best Actor for his stellar performance in the movie Pushpa (The Rise Part I) while Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon have become joint winners of Best Actress Award for Gangubai Kathiawadi and Mimi respectively.

Here’s the complete list of the awardees:-

69th National Film Awards 2021

Best Writing on Cinema

Award for Best Book on Cinema:

Sr. No. Title of the Book Language Name of the Author Name of the Publisher Medal and Cash prize 1. MUSIC BY LAXMIKANT PYARELAL : THE INCREDIBLY MELODIOUS JOURNEY English Rajiv Vijayakar Rupa Publications India Pvt. Ltd. Swarna Kamal and Rs. 75,000/-

Award for Best Film Critic:

Sr. No. Name of Critic Language Medal and Cash Prize Purushothama Charyulu Telugu Swarna Kamal and Rs. 75,000/-

Special Mention – Critic

Sr. No. Name of Critic Language Prize 1. Subramanya Badoor Kannada Certificate only

69th National Film Awards 2021

Non-Feature Films Results

S.No. Category of Award Title of the Film Awardee Medal & Cash Prize BEST NON-FEATURE FILM Ek Tha Gaon Producer & Director: Srishti Lakhera Swarna Kamal and Rs. 1,50,000/-each BEST DEBUT NON-FEATURE FILM OF A DIRECTOR Paanchika Producer: Shreya Kapadiya Director: Ankit Kothari Rajat Kamal and Rs. 75,000/- each BEST ANTHROPOLOGICAL Fire on Edge Producer: Risen North East. Non Govt. Organization Director: Pranab Jyoti Deka Rajat Kamal and Rs. 50,000/- each BEST BIOGRAPHICAL FILM/HISTORICAL RECONSTRUCTION/ COMPILATION FILM 1. Rukhu Matir Dukhu Majhi 2. Beyond Blast 1.Producer & Director: Somnath Mondal 2.Producer: Luwang Apokpa Mamikon Director: Saikhom Ratan Rajat Kamal and Rs. 50,000/- (Shared) BEST ARTS FILM T.N. Krishnan Bow Strings to Divine Producer: NFDC Director: V. Packirisamy Rajat Kamal and Rs. 50,000/- each BEST SCIENCE & TECHNOLGY FILM Ethos of Darkness Producer: Sri Ganesh Productions Director: Avijit Banerjee Rajat Kamal and Rs. 50,000/- each BEST PROMOTIONAL FILM (to cover tourism, exports, crafts, industry, etc.) Endangered Heritage ‘Warli Art’ Producer: Baba Cinemas Director: Hemant Verma Rajat Kamal and Rs. 50,000/- each BEST ENVIRONMENT FILM INCLUDING AGRICULTURE Munnam Valavu Producer: Sree Gokulam Movies Director: R S Pradeep Rajat Kamal and Rs. 50,000/- each BEST FILM ON SOCIAL ISSUES Mithu Di Three Two One Producer & Director: Asim Kumar Sinha Producer: FTII Director: Himanshu Prajapati Rajat Kamal and Rs. 50,000/- each (Shared) BEST EDUCATIONAL FILM Sirpigalin Sirpangal Producer: KKV Media Venture Director: B Lenin Rajat Kamal and Rs. 50,000/- each BEST EXPLORATION / ADVENTURE FILM (to include sports) Ayushman Producer: Mathew Varghese, Dinesh Rajkumar N, Naveen Francis Director: Jacob Varghese Rajat Kamal and Rs. 50,000/- each BEST INVESTIGATIVE FILM Looking For Challan Producer: IGNCA Director: Bappa Ray Rajat Kamal and Rs. 50,000/- each BEST ANIMATION FILM Kandittundu Producer: Studio Eeksaurus Productions Pvt.Ltd Director: Adithi Krishnadas Rajat Kamal and Rs. 50,000/- each SPECIAL JURY AWARD Rekha Director: Shekhar Bapu Rankhambe Rajat Kamal and Rs. 1,00,000/- each BEST SHORT FICTION FILM Dal Bhat Producer: Nemil Shah Director: Nemil Shah Rajat Kamal and Rs. 50,000/- each BEST FILM ON FAMILY VALUES Chand Saanse Producer: Chandrakant Kulkarni Director: Pratima Joshi Rajat Kamal and Rs. 50,000/- each BEST DIRECTION Smile Please Director: Bakul Matiyani Swarna Kamal and Rs. 1,50,000/- BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY Pataal – Tee Cinematographer: Bittu Rawat Rajat Kamal and Rs. 50,000/- each BEST AUDIOGRAPHY(Re-recordist of the final mixed track) Ek Tha Gaon Re-recordist (final mixed track): Unni krishnan Rajat Kamal and Rs. 50,000/- BEST PRODUCTION SOUND RECORDIST (LOCATION/SYNC SOUND) Meen Raag Production sound recordist: Suruchi Sharma Rajat Kamal and Rs. 50,000/- BEST EDITING If Memory Serves Me Right Editor: Abhro Banerjee Rajat Kamal and Rs. 50,000/- BEST MUSIC DIRECTION Succelent Music Director: Ishaan Divecha Rajat Kamal and Rs. 50,000/- BEST NARRATION/ VOICE OVER Hathibondhu Voice Over: Kulada Kumar Bhattacharjee Rajat Kamal and Rs. 50,000/- SPECIAL MENTION 1.Baale Bangara 2.Karuvarai 3.The Healing Touch 4.Ek Duaa Aniruddha Jatkar Srikanth Deva Sweta Kumar Das Ram Kamal Mukherjee Certificate Only

69th National Film Awards 2021

Feature Films – Results