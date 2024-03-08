60 Antique Nag Idols Found Inside Mahanadi River In Cuttack

Cuttack: As many as 60 Nag idols were found inside the Mahanadi River near Jatamundia bridge in Cuttack district on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri on Friday. Along with this, a Vrishabha idol was also recovered.

As per reports, some fishermen went to catch fish today. When they spread their nets, those came in contact with the Nag idols. Afterwards, they went inside the waterbody and recovered about 60 Nag idols and a Vrishabha idol.

The idols have been brought to the nearby Shiv temple.