India’s Passport Jumps Three Spots In Henley’s Global Ranking

New Delhi: India has ascended to the 82nd spot on the Henley Passport Index, marking a notable improvement in its ranking.

Six countries continue to jointly hold the top position in the 2024 Henley Passport Index, granting their citizens visa-free access to a record-breaking number of destinations.

According to data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA), the most formidable passports globally now facilitate visa-free travel to 194 out of 227 destinations worldwide for citizens of France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Spain, and Singapore.

India has surged three places from its position in February, now standing at 82nd in the March rankings, with visa-free access extended to 62 destinations. Notably, in the previous year, countries such as Sri Lanka, Thailand, and Kenya included India in their visa-free lists.

The rankings of India’s neighbouring countries are as follows: China (62), Bhutan (85), Bangladesh (101), Sri Lanka (99), Myanmar (95), Maldives (57), and Nepal (103).