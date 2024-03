Itanagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to dedicate the Sela Tunnel project to the nation on Saturday (March 09), marking a significant milestone in enhancing connectivity in Arunachal Pradesh.

Sela tunnel, constructed on the road connecting Tezpur in Assam to Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh, stands as a testament to India’s commitment to bolstering infrastructure in remote and strategically important areas.