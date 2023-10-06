5T Secretary Visits Puri; Makes On-Field Iconic Parikrama Project Review at Wee Hours

Bhubaneswar: Secretary to CM (5T) VK Pandian today visited Puri Jagannath Temple early in the morning and reviewed Shri Jagannath Parikrama Prakalpa.

He made field visits to different project sites at crack of the dawn from 4 AM and continued his on-field review till 7 AM.

During the review, Secretary (5T) directed officials and agencies to complete iconic Parikrama Project by December-2023

Following decisions were taken in the review:-

• Adequate arrangements for parking of two wheelers will be made for commuters and sebayats.

• Special attention to be given to keep the outer access road free from encroachments

• The matha re-development work was reviewed. It was decided to expedite the works involving all stakeholders and keeping in mind the history and heritage of these Mathas

• Special focus should be given to the landscaping works using plant varieties that are in tune with the heritage of Sri Jagannath temple

• STP works will be expedited

• Electrical sub-station work to be completed at the earliest

• TATA project was instructed to engage more man power during night hours to complete the work in a time bound manner.

• Prime importance to be given to ensure best experience to thousands of devotees who visit the temple everyday along with quality and timely completion of the works

The progress of work at Jagannath Ballav Parking Centre and Sri Setu were also reviewed along with parking facilities and provision of basic amenities for the devotees.

The agency constructing the Shree Setu work and JBPC was instructed to complete the project in time, so that the devotees coming to Puri will get better feeling from coming New year

During visit principal -Secretary Works Deptt., Collector Puri, SP Puri MD OBCC, Executants of the above works and other officials were present.