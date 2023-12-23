Former Odisha Governer M.M. Rajendran Passes Away

Bhubaneswar: Former Odisha Governor M.M. Rajendran passed away on Saturday in a private hospital in Chennai. He was 88. He is survived by his wife Suseela Rajendran, two sons and a daughter.

Rajendran took over as Governor of Odisha in 1999 soon after the super cyclone. He was the 1957 batch IAS topper. Also, he was posted as the Chief secretary of Tamil Nadu.

Rajendran had handed over a copy of his autobiography in Odia to President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhawan in July this year.

He shared excellent relationship with all the three chief ministers with whom he worked and completed his tenure as Governor in 2004.

Mourning his demise, Odisha Governor Raghubar Das expressed his condolences to the bereaved family.