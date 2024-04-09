5 Towers In Gurugram Apartment Complex ‘Unsafe’, Demolition Orders Issued

Gurugram: The district administration has issued an order to demolish five towers declared unsafe for habitation at the Chintels Paradiso complex in Gurugram’s Sector 109, an official said today.

In the order, issued on Monday by Gurugram Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav, permission was given to demolish D, E, F, G and H towers of the residential society, the official added.

The order came in response to an e-mail sent by the builder to the deputy commissioner seeking immediate evacuation of these towers for demolition.