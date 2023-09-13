5 family entertainers from Excel Entertainment that you won’t want to miss

Excel Entertainment is the leading production house in the Indian Entertainment Industry that has always maintained a balance between the content and the family entertainers. The production house has tapped into various genres and has proven its mettle with its filmography in all genres.

Over the years, the production house has offered us many films in the genres, and here’s a look at the top five offerings from them which are the best family entertainers.

1) Friday Night Plan

Among all the films from Excel Entertainment in the category of family entertainment, their latest offering Friday Night Plan stands on the top. The film starring Babil Khan and Amrith Jayan is creating waves among the audiences and the content of the film which talks about the relationships between two brothers, played by Babil Khan and Amrith Jayan revolves around the family sentiments and is the perfect watch to enjoy with the entire family.

2) Dil Chahta Hai

The film Dil Chahta Hai directed by Farhan Akhtar is a family comedy entertainer centered around the three friends played by Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and Akshaye Khanna. The film talks about friendships and explores the layers of relationships and is one of the most important films that can be enjoyed with the family

3) Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd.

Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd. directed by Reema Kagti, is a comedy entertainer that explores the stories of six couples, who are on their honeymoon with the Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd. bus and their trials and tribulations during the four-day journey to Goa. The coming-of-age entertainer is a film without a dull moment and can be watched with the family.

4) Sharmaji Namkeen

Sharmaji Namkeen helmed by Hitesh Bhatia starring Late Rishi Kapoor is an emotional rollercoaster and comedy-drama which talks about the layers of relationships between a family. The film will make you laugh and your eyes moist and will make you feel attached to its premise.

5) Lakshya

The coming-of-age war-drama film directed by Farhan Akhtar starring Hrithik Roshan deals with the life of the lead protagonist Karan, who leeches off of his father’s business and lives a lazy lifestyle. However, following the series of events, he and some friends decide to enlist in the army, only to decide halfway through the course that it is too much for them. This decision costs Karan the respect of his family and lover, so he resolves to return to the army and prove his resilience. A film labeled with a family angle is an everyday watch film that can be viewed with the family.