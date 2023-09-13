Mimi Director Laxman Utekar Congratulates Kriti Sanon on Her National Award Win

From her humble beginnings as an engineer to then a model to then becoming a prestigious National Award winner, Kriti Sanon’s journey is nothing short of inspiring. In just nine years, she has risen to praise-worthy heights of success, and her diversity and versatility as a performer have won hearts all across the nation.

Recently, the talented actress achieved a career milestone by winning the National Award for her outstanding performance in the film ‘Mimi.’ Among some of the special congratulations that came her way were some heart-warming words by ‘Mimi’ director Laxman Utekar.

Says Laxman Utekar, “Congratulations to our Mimi for winning the National Award! Your dedication towards the character was commendable, and this award is well-deserved for the same reason. Your ability to bring the character to life on screen, to make us laugh, cry, and feel deeply, shows your incredible skill as an actor. May this award be a stepping stone to even greater achievements in your career. Keep shining on the silver screen and continue to captivate us with your remarkable performances.”

Kriti’s ability to effortlessly portray a wide range of characters and emotions has made her a powerhouse of talent in the industry. Winning a National Award just nine years into her career is no small feat and today Kriti Sanon stands tall in the league of top Bollywood female stars as with each film, she continues to push the boundaries of her artistry, taking on challenging roles and leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of audiences. Not just that, the actress is shifting gears- from launching her own production house, ‘Blue Butterfly Films’ to starting her own skincare line with ‘Hyphen’.

As she continues to evolve as an artist, we can’t wait to see what remarkable performances she has in store for us in the future with some exciting projects including the robotic love story alongside Shahid Kapoor, ‘Ganapath’ with Tiger Shroff, ‘The Crew’ with Kareena Kapoor Khan, and her maiden production venture ‘Do Patti’ where she stars alongside Kajol.