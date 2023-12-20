4,166 Secondary Teachers Join Govt Schools In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: A total of 4,166 secondary teachers joined various schools of the state government at an induction programme ‘Nijukti Parba’ organised at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik attended the program and called upon the newly appointed teachers to instill deep confidence in the children. Along with this, he advised to inspire children to love our great country, great race and great culture and feel proud of it.

He advised the students to dream big and strive to achieve their goals. He said that teachers will have an important contribution in building a new Odisha, a strong Odisha in the 21st century.

Congratulating the newly appointed teachers and students, the Chief Minister said that education instills basic knowledge and skills in children. It inculcates a competitive spirit in them and helps transform them into transformed citizens.

The Chief Minister also said that the goal of teachers is not only to create good students but also to create good human beings. He said that teaching is not just a profession but a mission to prepare Odisha for the future.

Stating that the state government has given utmost importance to education, the Chief Minister said that 6,883 high schools have been transformed under the 5T initiative so far. This has resulted in a huge change in the environment of the school. This has transformed the education landscape of the state. Enrollment in government schools has increased significantly due to this, he said.

Stating that the state government has launched the ‘Chief Minister’s Education Award’ scheme for promotion in the education sector, he said that there is a provision for giving awards to all involved in the education sector. He said that a budget of Rs 138 crores per year has been earmarked for this. He said that these awards will be given to teachers, students, government schools, village panchayats, school management committees, students and district and block-level education officials.

In the program, the Minister of School and Public Education Mr. Sudam Marndi addressed the newly appointed teachers and students.

5T and Nabin Odisha Chairman V.K. Pandian exchanged views with the newly appointed teachers and said that it is their responsibility to create a bright future for the children in the state.

In the program, Chief Secretary Pradeep Kumar Jena advised the newly appointed to make efforts to strengthen our education system.

School and Mass Education Department Commissionercum-Secretary Ashwathi S delivered the welcome address and the Director of Secondary Education gave the vote of thanks.