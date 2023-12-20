27 Organisations Meet 5T Chairman, Support Swells for Transformation Drive
Bhubaneswar: As many as 27 organisations today met 5T, Nabin Odisha Chairman VK Pandian and wished him for the new role.
Congratulating the Chairman, the organisation representatives said that they completely support the transformation drive of the Chief Minister carried out by the Chairman. Odisha needs such leadership to etch its destiny in future. Support from many quarters for the transformation drive has continued to grow for the last several weeks.
The 5T Chairman, thanking the organisation members, said that our only goal is to realise the Hon’ble CM’s vision of a new and empowered Odisha. He said we all should make a collective effort to see the vision of the Hon’ble Chief Minister is realised.
Organizations that conveyed Best Wishes are
1 Divya Jyoti Jagrati Sansthan
2 Cuttack Christian Education Board
3 Utkal Cine Chamber of Commerce
4 Odisha Secretariate Typists’ Association Bhubaneswar
5 All Odisha COVID-19 Paramedical Staff Association
6 Kandhamal People’s Forum (KPF)
7 Young Men Association
8 Odisha Police Havildar, Constable 7 Sepoy Confederation, Odisha
9 Rushikulya Rayat Mahasabha
10 Odisha Stamp Vendors’ Mahasangha
11 Odisha Govt. Nurshing Teachers’ Association
12 Sanskruti O Sanskruti
13 Brotherhood Global Foundation Trust
14 Kalinga Chamber of Commerce & Industries
15 All Odisha PACS/ LAMPCS Employees’ Federation
16 The Khordha Central Co-op. Bank Ltd
17 Odisha Diploma Engineers’ Service Association
18 The Banki Central Cooperative Bank Ltd
19 NIIS Institute of Information Science & Management
20 Sports Development Council, Tangi-Choudwar Block, Cuttack
21 Odisha Shilpi Mahasangha
22 Akhbarnama Chief Editor and other Molvi
23 BMC Ward No.4 Pahal Mitha Byabasayee Maha Sangha of Bhubaneswar North Constituency
24 BMC Ward No.2 Sikharchandi Village Committee & Ward No.22 Bharatpur Village Committee, Ward. No.25 Age Care Association Team
25 All Corporator, Sarapanch, Samiti Member & Z.P. Zone No.30 of Bhubaneswar North Constituency
26 Slum President and Secretary of Bhubaneswar North Constituency
27 All Mahila Leaders of Bhubaneswar North Constituency
