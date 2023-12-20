27 Organisations Meet 5T Chairman, Support Swells for Transformation Drive

Bhubaneswar: As many as 27 organisations today met 5T, Nabin Odisha Chairman VK Pandian and wished him for the new role.

Congratulating the Chairman, the organisation representatives said that they completely support the transformation drive of the Chief Minister carried out by the Chairman. Odisha needs such leadership to etch its destiny in future. Support from many quarters for the transformation drive has continued to grow for the last several weeks.

The 5T Chairman, thanking the organisation members, said that our only goal is to realise the Hon’ble CM’s vision of a new and empowered Odisha. He said we all should make a collective effort to see the vision of the Hon’ble Chief Minister is realised.

Organizations that conveyed Best Wishes are

1 Divya Jyoti Jagrati Sansthan

2 Cuttack Christian Education Board

3 Utkal Cine Chamber of Commerce

4 Odisha Secretariate Typists’ Association Bhubaneswar

5 All Odisha COVID-19 Paramedical Staff Association

6 Kandhamal People’s Forum (KPF)

7 Young Men Association

8 Odisha Police Havildar, Constable 7 Sepoy Confederation, Odisha

9 Rushikulya Rayat Mahasabha

10 Odisha Stamp Vendors’ Mahasangha

11 Odisha Govt. Nurshing Teachers’ Association

12 Sanskruti O Sanskruti

13 Brotherhood Global Foundation Trust

14 Kalinga Chamber of Commerce & Industries

15 All Odisha PACS/ LAMPCS Employees’ Federation

16 The Khordha Central Co-op. Bank Ltd

17 Odisha Diploma Engineers’ Service Association

18 The Banki Central Cooperative Bank Ltd

19 NIIS Institute of Information Science & Management

20 Sports Development Council, Tangi-Choudwar Block, Cuttack

21 Odisha Shilpi Mahasangha

22 Akhbarnama Chief Editor and other Molvi

23 BMC Ward No.4 Pahal Mitha Byabasayee Maha Sangha of Bhubaneswar North Constituency

24 BMC Ward No.2 Sikharchandi Village Committee & Ward No.22 Bharatpur Village Committee, Ward. No.25 Age Care Association Team

25 All Corporator, Sarapanch, Samiti Member & Z.P. Zone No.30 of Bhubaneswar North Constituency

26 Slum President and Secretary of Bhubaneswar North Constituency

27 All Mahila Leaders of Bhubaneswar North Constituency