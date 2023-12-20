Odisha Govt Releases Rs 8.11 Cr as Assistance to 59 Goshalas

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Fisheries and Animal Resources Development Department today released Rs. 8.11 crore as assistance to 59 Goshalas of the state in a function held at Krushi Bhavan, Bhubaneswar.

The Minister of Fisheries & Animal Resources Development, Ranendra Pratap Swain graced the occasion as the chief guest and said that our beloved Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is committed to animal welfare.

The state government is providing assistance to registered Goshalas of the state @ Rs 20,000 per adult cattle unit per year. It has been enhanced from Rs.16,000 per Adult Cattle Unit. For the establishment of new Goshalas, the state government is providing assistance of Rs.20 lakh to Rs. 52 lakhs for maintaining 50 to 150 animals respectively. Until now, 27 ‘Go Ahead’ letters have been issued towards this.

The Minister has added that the state government under the able leadership of the Chief Minister would work towards animal welfare and go on assisting the animal welfare organizations for the betterment of stray and abandoned animals.

The Principal Secretary, F&ARD Suresh Kumar Vashishth has focused on the new scheme ‘Vermicompost-Godhan Kendra’ introduced by the state government as a measure towards waste management in Goshalas and dairy units. Cow dung and urine produced as waste shall now be utilized to make biofertilizer in the form of vermicompost to economically support the goshalas and dairy farmers. There is a provision of 50 per cent subsidy in this scheme up to a maximum of Rs. 10 lakh.

Director of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services Ramashis Hazra delivered the welcome address and functionaries of Goshalas along with departmental officers were present on the occasion.