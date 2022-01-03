3 Students Of NIT Rourkela Test Positive For Covid-19

Sundergarh: The National Institute of Technology, Rourkela (NIT-R) has reported three cases of COVID-19 today.

According to reports, of the three cases, two are boy students. All three of them are in isolation and their health condition is stable, informed the authorities.

Worth mentioning, Sundergarh today reported 27 new cases of the deadly virus.

As far as the Covid-19 cases in Odisha are concerned, the State reported 424 fresh cases on Monday. Of the total positive cases, 246 were from quarantine centres while the remaining 178 were local transmission.