83: Kabir Khan to go the OTT way!

Mumbai: Ranveer Singh starrer 83 was one of the most-awaited movies of 2021. But unfortunately, the film has encountered a problem that director Kabir Khan never thought he would.

Now Kabir Khan has opened up about going the OTT way in a recent interview.

Kabir Khan had fought all odds and rejected several proposals from OTT giants only to have his film release on the big screens. But it looks like God had some other plans and the situation is such that it is forcing him to release 83 on OTT platforms. Kabir has acknowledged that the developments of the film at the box office are ‘disappointing’.

The director revealed, “This film was ready with us 18 months ago. We wanted people to see it on the big screen because that is how it was designed. But, such are the times that we live in. We tried hard to acquire a safe spot for the film, but the day of its release, there was a spike in cases. By day four, Delhi theatres had shut down.”

Kabir Khan further spoke about his team revisiting their decision of releasing the film on OTT platforms, “We don’t know if we will have to shut down tomorrow, or will be afforded another five to six days. If further restrictions are imposed, we will release the film on the web, soon. But, I am keen [that] people take precaution and go to the theatres to watch it.”