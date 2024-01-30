5T Chairman Reviews Progress of College Transformation Projects in Ganjam

Bhubaneswar: As per the direction of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, 5T and Nabin Odisha Chairman, V Kartik Pandian visited Ganjam district to review the progress of college transformation projects in the district and interact with students.

He participated in the Nua-O Program being organised in Berhampur and interacted with students of all colleges of Ganjam. He discussed with the students on Nua-O program providing a platform for youth to showcase their talent and to help achieve overall personality development in addition to their academic achievements.

Pandian urged the students to work hard with self-confidence to achieve success in life. He motivated the students to aim high and mentioned the achievements of some prominent personalities from the Ganjam district.

He mentioned Ravi Kumar S who is CEO of Cognizant Technologies in New York, Dr Kailash Chandra Sahu – NASA scientist, Kota Harinarayana – architect of the Tejas aircraft; Naga Bhushana Acharya – Senior scientist at Bhabha Atomic Research Center and K Ravi Kumar- Commonwealth Games Gold medalist. Kartik Pandian said that so many such idols have emerged from Ganjam district and they have all been students in the same college. If they could achieve such high success, all the students are capable of achieving higher aims.

He asked the students to focus on their physical fitness. He emphasized the need for daily meditation to enhance their alertness and productivity. Pandian asked the students to give respect to parents and teachers and take their advice in life and careers.

Later, he reviewed the progress of college transformation projects in Ganjam. Rs 92 crores sanctioned for 156 colleges for smart classrooms, e-libraries, science labs, etc. In most of the colleges, the work is progressing well. He directed the administration to ensure the completion of all colleges’ works by February.