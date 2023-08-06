2nd T20I: West Indies Beat India by 2 Wickets, Go 2-0 Up In Five-Match Series

West Indies beat India by 2 wickets runs in a thrilling second T20I of the five-match series at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Sunday.

While India won the toss and elected to bat first, riding on youngster Tilak Varma’s maiden half-century in just his second international appearance, India posted 152/7.

In response, West Indies lost early wickets but Nicholas Pooran’s counter-attacking knock (67 off 40) kept them in the match.

Post his wicket though, West Indies did witness a dramatic batting collapse but in the end Alzarri Joseph and Akeal Hosein took the home team over the line.

As a result of the win, the Men from the Caribbean have taken a 2-0 lead.