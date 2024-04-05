Athmallik MLA Ramesh Sai Joins BJP

Bhubaneswar: A day after quitting the ruling BJD after being denied a party ticket to contest the forthcoming assembly elections in Odisha, Athmallik MLA Ramesh Sai today joined the BJP at an event in Athmallik in Angul district.

Ramesh Chandra Sai was welcomed to the saffron party by the Union Education Minister and BJP’s Lok Sabha candidate from Sambalpur Dharmendra Pradhan at Athmallik.

Sai left the conch party Thursday after the ruling party named Nalinikant Pradhan as its candidate for the Athmallik assembly seat. Sai was elected to the State Assembly in 2019 on a BJD ticket from the Athamallik constituency in the Angul district.