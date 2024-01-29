200 Days Until Release Of ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ – The Most Awaited Film Of 2024

One of the most eagerly awaited films of 2024, ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule,’ is scheduled to release on August 15th, 2024. The makers have unveiled a ‘200 days to go’ poster today on digital platforms. The film’s production is in full swing, and the makers are leaving no stone unturned to ensure it becomes the biggest film of 2024. The anticipation surrounding this film never ceased to be a constantly discussed topic in both trade and audience discussions, securing its position at the top of the charts for the most anticipated film of the year for over 15 months. The hype around the film is unprecedented. After the record-breaking success of ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ in 2021, National Award-winning icon Allu Arjun returns to rule in this sequel directed by maestro Sukumar. Joining in the rule will be the crush of the nation Rashmika Mandanna and the versatile actor Fahadh Fasil. Mythri Movie Makers have geared up to present the audience with a wholesome entertainer that will not only meet but exceed their expectations.

Marking the same, the makers shared an enthralling poster on their social media and jotted down the caption –

“200 DAYS for Pushpa Raj to begin his RULE 🔥🔥

#Pushpa2TheRule Grand Release Worldwide on 15th AUG 2024 ❤‍🔥

#PushpaKaRuleIn200Days 💥💥”

<>

</>

Pushpa 2 The Rule is directed by Sukumar and stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media. Pushpa 2 The Rule will be released on 15th August 2024.