Rahul Gandhi-led Congress Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra enters Bihar after Nitish Kumar’s switch

Patna: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra entered Bihar today, a day after his party went from being a part of the state’s ruling coalition to the Opposition, thanks to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s fifth flip-flop in a decade.

The yatra entered Bihar via Kishanganj, a district with a heavy Muslim population which is also a Congress stronghold. This is Rahul Gandhi’s first visit to Bihar since the assembly poll campaign of 2020.

Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to address a public meeting in Kishanganj, followed by a rally in the adjoining district of Purnea on Tuesday and another one in Katihar a day later, according to news agency PTI citing party’s legislature leader Shakil Ahmed Khan.

Gandhi will then leave for West Bengal on Thursday via Araria district and will return to Bihar a few days later via Jharkhand, said state Congress president Akhilesh Prasad Singh.

According to the party’s state unit, its allies in Bihar such as RJD president Lalu Prasad and CPI(ML)-L general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya have been invited to the rally at Purnea.