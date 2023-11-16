WTC Bhubaneswar inks MoU with Dept of Trade & Industry, Vinh Long Province Vietnam

Bhubaneswar: In a pivotal move towards international partnership and economic prosperity, a high-profile 22-member delegation from Vinh Long Province, Vietnam, embarked on a collaborative journey with Odisha, India.

The delegation interacted with the Micro small and medium enterprises in a meeting organized jointly by the MSME Department Government of Odisha and World Trade Center Bhubaneswar.

Mr Saswat Mishra, IAS Principal Secretary, MSME Department, graced the meeting as the Chief Guest. In his deliberation, while speaking about the prospects of economic cooperation and international trade between both the regions he welcomed the delegates and urged the participating exporters and MSMEs to take advantage of the opportunity for mutual collaboration.

The gathering focused on exploring new horizons for cooperation and partnership between the two regions in the focus sectors including IT services, agriculture, aquaculture, marine food, animal feed, construction, education and processed food. The Department of Trade and Industry Vinh Long Province also signed an MoU for mutual cooperation with WTC Bhubaneswar on this occasion.

More than 100 MSMEs participated and benefitted from the meeting. The event unfolded an opportunity for the MSMEs in the State to interact with the delegates and explore international trade opportunities.